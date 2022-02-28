Cellics Therapeutics is seeking a senior scientist to support development activities including mammalian Cell Line and Cell Culture Development as well as…
From Indeed – Tue, 01 Mar 2022 04:56:44 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Senior Scientist, Cell Culture Development – Cellics Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA
Cellics Therapeutics is seeking a senior scientist to support development activities including mammalian Cell Line and Cell Culture Development as well as…