To create safe, effective, and affordable immunotherapies for the treatment of seriously ill patients. The incumbent will play a vital role in designing and…
From Shoreline Biosciences – Fri, 08 Apr 2022 09:43:29 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Cell Therapy Process Engineer – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA
To create safe, effective, and affordable immunotherapies for the treatment of seriously ill patients. The incumbent will play a vital role in designing and…