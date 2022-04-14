The successful candidate will be responsible for routine tissue culture in mammalian cells (including induced pluripotent stem cells) involving techniques such…
From BPS Bioscience – Thu, 14 Apr 2022 16:13:12 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Research Associate, Cell Biology – BPS Bioscience – San Diego, CA
The successful candidate will be responsible for routine tissue culture in mammalian cells (including induced pluripotent stem cells) involving techniques such…