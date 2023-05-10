STAT+: Brigham creates institute focused on immunology with record $100 million gift

Brigham and Women’s Hospital will launch a new institute focused on immunology and inflammation, thanks to a $100 million gift, the largest in the hospital’s history.

The donation, from Gene Lay, founder and CEO of San Diego-based company BioLegend, will establish the Gene Lay Institute of Immunology and Inflammation. The institute will be led by Brigham immunologist and principal investigator Vijay Kuchroo, who will lead teams dedicated to studying chronic inflammation and discovering drugs for conditions associated with it, such as food allergies and type 1 diabetes. The institute will also investigate the aging of the immune system and immune dysfunction in cancer.

Continue to STAT+ to read the full story…

Click here to view original post