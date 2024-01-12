IT OPERATIONS MANAGER | BlueNalu | San Diego, CA

BlueNalu, Inc. is a fast-growing, San Diego-based company that is pioneering the production of seafood products derived directly from fish cells. Using proprietary cell biology techniques and engineering processes, BlueNalu’s platform technology can produce a wide array of value-added seafood products, that are healthy for people, humane for animals, and sustainable for

the planet. BlueNalu has achieved considerable strategic, technical and operational milestones since its launch over five years ago and is planning for multiple tiers of operational growth over the next few years.

Job Summary:

The IT Operations Manager will be based at BlueNalu’ s HQ and Innovation Center, in San Diego, CA. This will be a critical role in overseeing and managing our IT operations. This role is responsible for overall IT support, including vendor management, network security, IT strategy, budget management, and helpdesk responsibilities. The IT Operations Manager will lead the internal IT operations while partnering with our external third-party IT support team. The position will be responsible for ensuring the efficient operation of our IT systems, and providing essential support to our internal teams, while keeping the safety and security standards. Successful candidates will join a high-performance and fast- paced team where everybody’s contribution is equally important. Candidates should be highly motivated, organized, proactive, and have excellent communication skills. This role will be a vital member of the organization and is expected to partner and develop collaborative relationships at all levels to support our ongoing commitment to build scalable processes and support our corporate values. This position reports directly to the CFO.

Essential Responsibilities:

Develop and execute a strategic IT plan that aligns with the company’s growth and future IT needs.

Assess potential tools and vendors for future implementation, while identifying unnecessary tools and vendors for removal

Triage and manage escalated or complex support tickets, attempting to resolve issues within your expertise and bandwidth. Track and follow up on open issues to ensure timely resolution for our internal teams.

Work in strong collaboration with BlueNalu’s leadership in R&D and Operations, serving as the primary internal IT support, ensuring timely delivery and installation of critical hardware and software

Lead efforts to implement and maintain robust network security measures to safeguard our organization’s data and resources. Collaborate with 3rd party IT service providers to create secure on-site network infrastructure for office computers and network-enabled lab equipment.

Develop, document, and implement data backup and restoration plans for employee laptops, lab machines, and data stored on various cloud platforms. Regularly test backup restoration strategy to ensure frictionless recovery in the event of an incident

Assess and implement both hardware and software tools to ensure the safety of our infrastructure. Stay up to date on current cybersecurity threats and educate colleagues and develop policies on security best-practices

Oversee software and hardware purchasing and management

Maintain comprehensive documentation of IT processes, procedures, and configurations

Ensure that IT practices and infrastructure meet industry standards and regulatory compliance requirements

Job Supervised (by title):

Amir Feder, Chief Financial Officer

Travel:

Some travel between two facilities within 1 mile radius, and up to 10% potential travel to third party operations.

Minimum Qualifications:

The position requires a minimum of a BS in Engineering or a related field, and a MS or MBA degree is preferred.

4+ year of relevant experience in IT management and vendor relationship management

Previous helpdesk and customer service experience

Understanding of ITIL (Information Technology Infrastructure Library) principles and best practices

Experience with network monitoring and management tools

Experience administering workplace collaboration tools (e.g. Office 365, Teams, SharePoint, SmartSheets)

Familiarity with data backup and disaster recovery solutions

Knowledge of IT asset management and inventory control practices

Awareness of regulatory compliance standards (e.g., HIPAA, GDPR) relevant to IT operations

Strong knowledge of network security and office network design best practices

Ability to develop and execute strategic IT plans

Experience with or knowledge of cloud security best practices (AWS) a plus

Self-starter with strong time management and organizational skills with the ability to deliver to deadlines with strong follow-up skills, problem resolution, and strategic thinking.

Demonstrated leadership ability with highly effective interpersonal and communication skills and the ability to resolve conflicting interests and obtain cooperation.

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to respond to changing situations despite deadlines and pressure.

Ability to provide clear direction and balanced performance feedback.

Sense of humor

Materials and Equipment Directly Used:

Office machinery including computers, printers, copiers, etc.

Microsoft Office Suite and other computer systems.

Working Environment / Physical Demands:

The physical demands and work environment characteristics described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Work Environment:

Must understand instructions and react favorably in all work situations.

Must be mentally adaptable and flexible in dealing with a variety of people.

Emotional stability and personal maturity are important attributes in this position.

Must be able to resolve problems, handle conflict and make decisions under pressure.

Ability to give, to receive, and analyze information, formulate work plans and prepare written materials.

Must understand people and be able to communicate effectively.

Able to carry up to 50 lbs.

On site laboratory, requires exposure to machines, chemicals, and solvents.

Ability to work weekends/nights as required

Additional Information

BlueNalu, Inc. provides an attractive compensation and benefits package. All applicants must be authorized to work in the US, and willing and able to work a flexible work schedule to meet the needs of the Company. BlueNalu, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. This is an excellent opportunity to join a small but quickly growing company where everybody’s contribution is equally important. BlueNalu is seeking team players that are driven, focused, creative, proactive and productive, with excellent written and verbal communication skills, and excellent interpersonal and organizational skills. We are also seeking team members that enjoy and thrive in the atmosphere of a very fast-paced entrepreneurial environment, have a good sense of humor, and are personally motivated to make a difference to humanity and our planet.

To learn more, visit: www.bluenalu.com