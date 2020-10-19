SDBN: Virtual Speed Networking Event : Oct 27, 2020

For the first time, we are hosting speed networking for all life science professionals in California. While the COVID-19 pandemic is the greatest public health threat of our generation, with incalculable losses of life and significant sacrifices, it has helped us to realize a new “virtual” world of connectivity. SDBN Founder Mary Canady will provide a free workshop titled “New Normal” Networking in the Life Sciences: Be Seen and Heard in a Changed World. You will also make meaningful connections with biotech professionals, entrepreneurs, and hiring managers across the state with speed networking and targeted networking tables.

Register here: https://hopin.to/events/california-biotech-virtual-speed-networking

From Oct 27, 2020 05:00PM to Oct 27, 2020 09:00PM at