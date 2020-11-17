SDEE Sustainability Event : Dec 02, 2020

The Future of Fish: Science and the Blue Economy

Earth’s oceans support an astounding amount of

biodiversity, so much so that we discover around 2,000

new oceanic species a year. Unsustainable commercial

fishing practices have decimated fish populations,

particularly larger species at the top of the food chain. So

how do we address and heal these environmental insults?

Join in as we discuss raising awareness for the critical

roles that a healthy ocean ecosystem plays. Alex

Murphy of Mammalz alongside Greg Murphy & Dr. Courtney Benson of BlueNalu will discuss solutions geared to reducing our reliance on traditional fishing practices using innovative alternatives that stimulate economic returns to justify the necessary revolution to impact our fiscal output and environmental prosperity.

Register here: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMqdu2vrDgpGtZNmRvXDUfoMwDfhV4ZXekz

From Dec 02, 2020 05:30PM to Dec 02, 2020 06:30PM at