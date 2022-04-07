‘We are not casting a wide enough net’: Rob Perez on how biopharma companies can help out their neighbors

If it wasn’t for a well-placed ad in the paper, Rob Perez might not have found his way to the life sciences industry. As he’ll tell you, he wasn’t on the traditional path to becoming a biopharma exec.

Nevertheless, Perez went on to build a career at Biogen and Cubist Pharmaceuticals, where he served as CEO. He spends his days now working as an operating partner at the growth equity firm General Atlantic. And in 2016, he founded Life Science Cares in Boston as a way to coordinate industry efforts to serve their local communities, from job training programs to volunteer efforts. The initiative has since added locations in the Bay Area, Philadelphia, and San Diego.

