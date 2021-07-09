Under general supervision, position performs tasks and experiments in support of academic research projects. Perform tasks as needed by the gnotobiotic facility…
From Salk Institute for Biological Studies – Fri, 09 Jul 2021 11:40:34 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Lab Tech I – Jack H. Skirball Center for Chemical Biology and Proteomics – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA
Under general supervision, position performs tasks and experiments in support of academic research projects. Perform tasks as needed by the gnotobiotic facility…