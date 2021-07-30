The Scientist will be required to work cross-functionally within the organization including the bioinformatics, engineering, biochemistry and commercial…
From Omniome Inc. – Fri, 30 Jul 2021 23:44:25 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Senior Scientist – Genomic Applications & Collaborations – Omniome Inc. – San Diego, CA
The Scientist will be required to work cross-functionally within the organization including the bioinformatics, engineering, biochemistry and commercial…