The STT Quality Specialist will support the Quality Management System for the new Translational Research Laboratories for cell and gene therapy applications.
From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Tue, 28 Dec 2021 10:14:24 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Quality Specialist – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA
The STT Quality Specialist will support the Quality Management System for the new Translational Research Laboratories for cell and gene therapy applications.