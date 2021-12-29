Scientist to develop and implement NGS workflows for custom therapeutic antibody discovery projects. This position works closely with other laboratory members…
From AlivaMab Discovery Services – Thu, 30 Dec 2021 00:32:40 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Scientist/ Senior Scientist, Next Generation Sequencing – AlivaMab Discovery Services – San Diego, CA
Scientist to develop and implement NGS workflows for custom therapeutic antibody discovery projects. This position works closely with other laboratory members…