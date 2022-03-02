Our microfluidic flow cytometry platforms enable biomedical scientists to analyze and sort cells required for drug discovery, single cell-omics, cloning, and…
From NanoCellect Biomedical, Inc. – Thu, 03 Mar 2022 05:47:04 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Lab Technician – NanoCellect Biomedical, Inc. – San Diego, CA
Our microfluidic flow cytometry platforms enable biomedical scientists to analyze and sort cells required for drug discovery, single cell-omics, cloning, and…