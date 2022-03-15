Lead client engagements in a fast-paced, disruptive environment; demonstrate responsibility and accountability for overall agency performance and delivery. $90,000 – $115,000 a year
From Indeed – Tue, 15 Mar 2022 22:06:16 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Account Supervisor, Health/Biotech Public Relations – Thermal – San Diego, CA
Lead client engagements in a fast-paced, disruptive environment; demonstrate responsibility and accountability for overall agency performance and delivery. $90,000 – $115,000 a year