This position will report directly to the Senior Scientist of Macrophage Cell Therapy and will play a vital role in the development of next-generation iPSC…
From Shoreline Biosciences – Sat, 19 Mar 2022 09:24:07 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Research Scientist – Synthetic Biology – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA
This position will report directly to the Senior Scientist of Macrophage Cell Therapy and will play a vital role in the development of next-generation iPSC…