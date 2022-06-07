Biotech Networks Launches Three New US Hubs for BIO 2022, Empowering the Life Science Industry to Make Vital Regional and Global Connections

New Biotech Networks Hubs in Texas, Colorado, Utah and North Carolina Will Extend the Organization’s Reach to Now Include Ten Life Science Hotbeds

SAN DIEGO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Biotech Networks, the leader in connecting life science professionals since 2008, is establishing three new regional hubs to extend the organization’s reach throughout the US western region and the US east coast. The new hubs will include life science professionals and organizations in Texas, Utah, Colorado and North Carolina. This expansion is being launched in conjunction with the 2022 Biotechnology Innovation Organization convention taking place in San Diego June 13-16. Biotech Networks will be hosting two virtual career fairs in June which will be inclusive of the new hubs.

The increase in remote work, rising cost of living expenses, and a shift towards better work life balance have led a growing number of US life science professionals to relocate to emerging biotech hubs. Biotech Networks’ platform has been developed and highly successful in California and is being replicated in these emerging hubs, allowing life science professionals and organizations to connect and exchange information and resources. Biotech Networks provides regional news and jobs for each of its now ten hubs in conjunction with global virtual events, allowing life science professionals to build the local and global communities they need.

Biotech Networks chose 3 emerging regions for their most recent expansion, beginning with the US western region, which already is comprised of Biotech Networks in California, Washington and Oregon. Texas Region Biotech Networks will serve that state’s life science industry in Dallas, Houston, and Austin, Texas, and may expand to adjoining states depending on interest. This region has world class research institutions such as the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and UT Southwestern Medical Center and it also boasts the Austin entrepreneurial hotbed. The second new US western region Biotech Networks hub is Utah Colorado Biotech Networks, which includes the Denver/Boulder Colorado and Salt Lake City, Utah and includes the research institutions University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and the University of Utah.

On the US east coast, Biotech Networks has established the Boston Cambridge Biotech Networks, Pennsylvania NY NJ Biotech Networks, and DC Maryland Virginia Biotech Networks, and is now expanding with North Carolina Biotech Networks which will initially include that state, with plans to expand to South Carolina. North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park region boasts research powerhouses Duke University, University of North Carolina, and North Carolina State, with most life science research taking place in Durham, Chapel Hill, Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we all work and live, and networking within and between biotech hubs is now more important than ever,” said Mary Canady, PhD, Biotech Networks President. “Biotech Networks breaks down the connection barriers by providing engaging virtual events and resources to advance life science innovations wherever they are being made.”

Since 2020, Biotech Networks has hosted highly engaging virtual events, including speed networking, diversity and inclusion panels, career fairs, and career development workshops. Biotech Networks is hosting virtual career fairs for the US western region and US east coast in June, see website for more information. Dr. Mary Canady is available to meet with potential partners at the Biotechnology Innovation Organization convention in San Diego June 13-16, meeting requests can be made on the Biotech Networks website.

Read the PR Newswire release here.