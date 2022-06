SAN DIEGO — More than 40 years ago, Ivor Royston, a brash young assistant professor at University of California, San Diego, made an odd pitch to scientists and pharmaceutical executives across the country: Ditch your jobs and join a fledgling firm working on a new, unproven way to use antibodies to diagnose and even treat deadly diseases.

Turns out it wasn’t an easy sell.

