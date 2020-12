We Tha Plug is a global virtual ecosystem that works with pan African, Latinx, other under-represented founders and early stage startups from ideation phase to pre-seed and Series A round. Join SDEE to hear how Luis Martinez, Founder/CEO and Christiana Russell, Partner/COO are tackling the issues faced by under-represented entrepreneurs.

