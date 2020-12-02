SDEE Members Year-End Social : Dec 16, 2020

2020 is finally coming to an end! Celebrate with us at our annual SDEE Year-End Social.
Sadly, we are unable to hold our usual hit in-person event, however we hope the virtual social will be just as much fun! We will be providing an evening of entertainment with:
- Fun games with prizes from local businesses
- Networking opportunities
- A very special guest entertainer!
SDEE Members only event. Take advantage of our Annual Membership Drive and receive a 30% discount on new and renewing memberships now through December 31, 2020.
Registration link: https://www.sdentrepreneurs.org/year_end_social_2020
From Dec 16, 2020 05:30PM to Dec 16, 2020 07:30PM at