San Diego biotech Halozyme announced Wednesday that it plans to buy drug development and delivery firm Antares Pharma for about $960 million.

The deal, expected to go through by the first half of this year, will pay $5.60 a share to Antares stockholders. Shares in Antares surged nearly 50% on the news within the first few hours of trading.

Continue to STAT+ to read the full story…

Click here to view original post