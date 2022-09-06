STAT+: Why Illumina has a merger mess of its own making

For Illumina, the leading maker of DNA sequencing equipment, there was bad news and worse news Tuesday.

The bad news: The European Commission said it was blocking Illumina’s $8 billion acquisition of Grail, a firm focused on the early detection of cancer. The worse news? In its press release on the ruling, Illumina acknowledged that, although it will appeal, that may not prevent the European Commission from forcing it to divest Grail, which it purchased before regulatory approvals were in place.

