STAT+: Illumina wins case against FTC in bid to hold onto early cancer detection company Grail

SAN DIEGO — Sequencing behemoth Illumina on Thursday won its case against the Federal Trade Commission in its bid to hold onto Grail, a Bay Area early cancer detection company that the genomics giant acquired for $8 billion last year.

An administrative law judge rejected the FTC’s argument that the San Diego company’s acquisition of Grail would quash competition in the nascent market for multi-cancer early detection, a technology that picks up on a wide range of cancer types by detecting DNA sequence changes, chemical modifications, or other changes through a simple blood draw.

Continue to STAT+ to read the full story…

Click here to view original post