Biotech Networks Event: Scientific Speed Networking in San Diego July 18th 2023

We are happy host our Scientific Speed NetworkingTM in the city of its origin, San Diego, at a convenient location provided by HomeLab Torrey Pines. We will have options for you to connect with others before, during and after the event, and we are mindful that folks are still adjusting to post-COVID lockdown socializing. Our last event in San Diego sold out, so register now to ensure you get a spot.

As before, this event will provide a casual dinner and we’ll begin speed networking soon after. Bring your elevator speech, lots of business cards, your mobile phone (QR Codes!), and optionally a notebook. We plan to offer lots of outdoor space at this event. HomeLab has a great outdoor space and a covered garage with plenty of parking, and it is very conveniently located on the San Diego research mesa.

About HomeLab Torrey Pines

We believe that disruptive biotechs transcend boundaries: they can be built anywhere, by anyone and in any corner of the economy, from curing rare diseases at scale to mass-producing lab-grown meat. We want to find and be a home to these companies. We partner with founders around the world, across life sciences and digital health applications, and at various stages, primarily before success is obvious. Click here to learn more.

COVID-19 Safety Precautions: Speed networking is a high contact event. We are requiring that each in person attendee confirm that they are COVID-19 vaccinated, or have taken a test the day of the event.

Sponsorships are available for this event, contact us for more details.

Event Details

Who: Life science researchers and biotech professionals in the greater San Diego area

What: Biotech Networks Speed Networking: San Diego

When: Tuesday July 18th 2023 5:30-9:00 p.m.

Where: HomeLab Torrey Pines/Come On In Café, 11011 N Torrey Pines Rd #200, La Jolla, CA 92037 (map link). Please park in the garage off of Callan Road (red circle below), it’s best to take the Callan Road exit from N. Torrey Pines Road. Take a left after entering the garage, and you will be led to levels P2-P4. The elevator is on the north side of the building, take it to the first/ground floor, then head out straight and then northwest (green path) to the Come On In Cafe (yellow circle). The event will be hosted here with tours of HomeLab available.



Cost: $35, casual dinner and 1 beer/wine/soda drink ticket, water bottles provided.

Contact: https://sdbn.org/contact

For more information about the event: https://sdbn.org/bnjul23

We have a limited number of volunteer spots available for this event, contact us for more details.

