Biotech Networks Speed Networking San Diego November 7th 2023

Biotech Networks’ 2023/2024 US tour heads back “home” to San Diego November 7th 2023. We’ll be back at the Come On In! Cafe Torrey Pines, where we’ll network amongst the actual Torrey Pines trees! We are so thankful that HomeLab introduced us to this site, they’re now centralized at their UCSD location. Our last event in July was as crazy as ever, with 120 attendees, 4 sponsors, a few partners, and hundreds of connections made.

Tickets are $35 and we’ll provide a casual dinner, a beverage, next-level nametags, directed activities to facilitate connections, all as part of our patent-pending Scientific Speed Networking™ that makes connecting easy. Click here to register.

Premier Event Sponsors

Premier Career Development Networking Sponsor: GForce Life Sciences GForce Life Sciences is a boutique consulting/search firm that is specialized in the life sciences industry. We connect highly targeted consultants and professionals to executives’ needs in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and diagnostics industries. Leaders turn to us when they need a team of consultants, subject matter experts or to add employee headcount. We accomplish this by providing resources at the speed of a traditional staffing firm, coupled with the subject matter expertise from a consultancy, with the targeted approach of a search firm. GForce blends the best of these approaches to provide custom solutions that meet our clients’ needs. Learn more at gforcelifesciences.com

Sponsorship Opportunities

We are limiting this event to 4 Premier Sponsorships, each which include:

Choice of Drug Discovery, Drug Development, or your own topic (such as Medical Devices, etc., invite your top leads to the event)

Linked logo on website as “Drug Discovery Sponsor”, etc. and all pre-event emails (August, September newsletter to 30K subscribers, dedicated e-blast to 5K Washington/Oregon subscribers)

Literature table at event

3 minutes at microphone

Event signage logo placement

Distribution of promotional items/fliers/postcards on themed networking tables

3 social media posts thanking individual sponsor

Three free passes ($105 value)

List of registrants with an ADDITIONAL $100 value gift card provided by sponsor to raffle (or 2 $50)

Price: $1275 (or $1375 with gift card/leads)

Please act now as these exclusive sponsorships will sell out, contact us at info@biotechnetworks.org

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.