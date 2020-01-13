Eurofins Discovery Chat: Connect with Protein Degradation

Do you work in the area of protein degradation, or are you interested in learning more about it and connecting with others? If so, join us for a group discussion about the current progress and challenges in the field, led by Eurofins Discovery lead scientists. Meet experts and local researchers in the field at this event, which will be followed by SDBN Speed Networking, where you’ll get in free and connect with even more researchers and professionals in drug discovery and development.

Join us at BioLabs San Diego, 9620 Towne Centre Dr Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92121 (map link), from 5:00-6:00 p.m. Monday February 3rd. Eurofins is a founding partner of BioLabs, come see our new offices!

Schedule

5:20-5:40 p.m. E3scan™ Ligand Binding Assay Platform for Targeted Protein Degradation and PROTAC® Discovery Ksenya Cohen Katsenelson, Ph.D. Senior Scientist Group Leader, San Diego R&D at Eurofins Discovery E3 ligases have emerged as pivotal targets for drug discovery using the promising new paradigm of targeted protein degradation. This new paradigm includes both ligand binding-directed "reprogramming" of E3 substrate specificity approaches and a more directed approach, using small molecule proteolysis-targeting chimeras (PROTACs), to selectively degrade disease-driving proteins. As there are hundreds of diverse putative E3 ligases with differentiated tissue expression, this new paradigm may well define a next dimension of precision medicine defined by an axis of tissue-specific activity. While there have been some early successes, the E3 drug discovery field has a significant unmet need for a standardized biochemical ligand binding assay platform.

Ksenya Cohen Katsenelson, Ph.D. Senior Scientist Group Leader, San Diego R&D 5:40-6:00 p.m. Biosensor Development Using CRISPR to Quantify Endogenous Protein Modulated by Targeted Protein Degraders

5:40-6:00 p.m. Biosensor Development Using CRISPR to Quantify Endogenous Protein Modulated by Targeted Protein Degraders

A cell-based assay platform that robustly and sensitively quantifies the kinetics of endogenous protein turnover is crucial for discovery of disease-relevant therapeutic agents. This need is particularly relevant for a new class of therapeutics known as targeted protein degraders. One example of such a molecule is the PROTAC, a bifunctional molecule that targets a specific disease-relevant protein for degradation by the cellular ubiquitin-proteasome system. Current technologies employed to evaluate target modulation with PROTACs include low throughput Westerns (for on-target activity) and cell proliferation assays. The ideal discovery platform should be sensitive, easy to use, and amenable to medium to high throughput screens.

Sponsor

Host & Location

Eurofins Discovery Chats are the brainchild of Sonela Cavicke, Director of Business Development at Eurofins Discovery, and Mary Canady, SDBN Founder and Sr. Director, Equality Excellence at Eurofins. Mary and Sonela are two leaders of the Eurofins Equality Driving Excellence Team, which aims to leverage programs surrounding equality to attract new hires and improve the success and well being of all employees. We are integrating the Equality Driving Excellence objectives into each Discovery Chat event, from speaker selection, to networking activities, to featuring open positions at the company.